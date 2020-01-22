Previous
Next
A Beautiful Surprise by ddw
Photo 1850

A Beautiful Surprise

The most gorgeous (and unexpected) arrangement of white roses and lilies arrived this afternoon from my own true love. I wonder what I did to deserve such a lovely gift!
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Dana Wiehl

ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
506% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise