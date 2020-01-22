Sign up
Photo 1850
A Beautiful Surprise
The most gorgeous (and unexpected) arrangement of white roses and lilies arrived this afternoon from my own true love. I wonder what I did to deserve such a lovely gift!
22nd January 2020
22nd Jan 20
Dana Wiehl
ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
Tags
flowers
,
surprise
