Our Old House

We drove to Connecticut for a flying visit today -- primarily to pick up a Whistler etching that I had successfully bid on at an auction house there, but also to go visit Jamie's grave in Fairfield.



We lived in this house for 20 years -- it's where we raised our boys. It's nice to see that it hasn't changed much in the 20 years since we left it behind for our farm in Bridgewater. The house was built back in 1804, so this year it will be celebrating its 216th birthday!