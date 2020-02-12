Previous
Positively Pre-Raphaelite! by ddw
Positively Pre-Raphaelite!

Maybe it's just me, but I've never seen such wiggly leeks before -- they make me think of a pre-raphaelite muse's hair!
12th February 2020 12th Feb 20

Dana Wiehl

A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art.
