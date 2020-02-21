Architectural Detail

This beautiful, apple-embellished detail graces the facade of the Washington-Essex Building across the street from our new apartment. It's a beautiful old place, built in 1902, but it looks like it has fallen on hard times, with peeling paint and a general air of benign neglect. Lately there have been signs of some attempt to gussy up the place, however. Swathes of black netting have recently appeared, shrouding the cornice -- whether to prevent chunks of masonry from falling on unsuspecting passersby or to clean and repair the stone, I'm not sure. I wonder how many people walk past every day without ever looking up to admire these lovely fruited masonry swags?

