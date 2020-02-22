Previous
Next
Dinner Party Table by ddw
Photo 1881

Dinner Party Table

In a bit of a rush to post this, as we are expecting dinner guests in about an hour, and the kitchen still looks like a bomb went off in there!
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Dana Wiehl

ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
515% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise