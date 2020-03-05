Previous
Kitchen Mandala
Kitchen Mandala

Mr. W's sister Peggy came to visit today -- we had a great time catching up, and also went out for a delicious lunch. Before we knew it, it was mid-afternoon! I grabbed my camera, and took several shots of the siblings (and Mabel), but wouldn't you know it? When I looked at the results on my computer, there was not one picture of them worth looking at twice! Either one or the other's eyes were closed, or Peggy was looking uncharacteristically stern, or Mr. W was looking alarmed ... hopeless! So instead you get a view of the bowl that sits on our kitchen counter, filled with fruit and veg. Needs must.
