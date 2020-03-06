Previous
Next
Public Service Announcement by ddw
Photo 1894

Public Service Announcement

This is a picture of 19 Corvids.

The name for the disease that is currently galvanizing the world is COVID-19.

You can thank me later.
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

Dana Wiehl

ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
518% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise