In The Deep South

Road trip -- Day 3



We left our lovely inn behind in Virginia this morning, and drove all the way to Spartanburg, South Carolina (a pretty long haul) where we will be visiting with our grandson Jackson tomorrow. We're really looking forward to that!



This is a collage of some of the things seen from the highway today: A gorgeous Camellia blooming next to our car this morning before we left Charlottesville, the controversial Confederate flag, a giant peach water tower in Gaffney, South Carolina, and a roadside moonshine store on the edge of Spartanburg. Something tells me we're not in New England any more!



The hotel we're staying in for the next two nights is a bit grim -- dark, tired looking, and the first room we were assigned had a door handle that fell off in our hands when we attempted to exit! We've been relocated to a different room which looks exactly the same, but at least with a door handle that appears to be in working order. I don't think we'll be chafing at the bit to return here any time soon!

