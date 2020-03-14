Our Boy

We spent an absolutely wonderful day with our oldest grandson Jackson in Spartanburg today! He's grown about 4" since we saw him last summer, and he was starving hungry all day, so I suspect he's in the middle of another growth spurt right now! As you can see, he has started learning to play the saxophone (with Mabel as an appreciative audience!), and he was also happy to educate his grandfather in the finer points of Star Wars Jedi lore. The day flew by so fast -- it wasn't nearly enough time with him, but hopefully we'll have him with us for a week this summer, covid-19 pandemic permitting.

