Nap Time In Savannah

Road Trip -- Day 5. This morning, we packed up our belongings and left our grim, dreary hotel room in Spartanburg with no regrets (other than having to say farewell to our beloved Jackson yesterday!) As we didn't have too far a distance to travel today, we opted to take back roads to Savannah, Georgia. It was a welcome change from high speed interstate driving, and we got to see so much more of the landscape we were traveling through.



Tonight we are staying at the very charming East Bay Inn in downtown Savannah. It's a beautiful brick building that's been standing here since 1852. Originally it was used as office and warehouse space for cotton merchants. I'm sorry we're only here for one night, and that the corona virus makes sight seeing and exploring this beautiful city a no-go right now, but hopefully we can return in better times. Mabel certainly approves of "the big bed" and would very much like it if we would join her for a nap!



