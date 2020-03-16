Highway Robbery!

Road Trip -- Day 6. We finally arrived at Mr. W's sister's house in Vero Beach, Florida early this afternoon. This morning we learned that the state of Massachusetts (along with several others) has ordered restaurants, bars, gyms, and other places where more than 25 people can gather to close. Who knows what other restrictions will be added in the days to come in an effort to "flatten the curve" of Covid-19.





Other than visiting Jackson, we have been very careful to "socially distance" ourselves during the trip -- not eating in restaurants, and staying in our hotel room once we stop driving for the day. We went to the grocery store here in Vero this afternoon to buy food for the next two days, as well as to have supplies for making our own meals on the drive home. It was amazing to see how empty the shelves in the supermarket were! No meat, no bread, no peanut butter, very little in the way of water, no pasta, hardly any cereal, etc. We had to stop at a smaller market on the way back from our shopping trip to look for some chicken that we want to poach and add to green salad for dinner tonight and tomorrow. The smaller place did have chicken breasts ... but dear God! The price!!!! How do people who price gouge sleep at night? (For all my British blipping friends, we paid the rough equivalent of 13 pounds for 1 1/2 pounds of chicken!)





