Road Trip -- Day 7. A "day off" today with no driving necessary! It's been really nice to be able to just relax, get some laundry done, and enjoy the lovely warm weather out in the garden. This is the center of one of the species of palm growing outside (not sure which one.)



It's hard to believe that when we left on this mission, there were no restrictions in place, but now things have changed drastically. We've decided to cut short the rest of our trip, and get back to Boston as soon as we can for fear the next efforts to contain the virus might involve "shelter in place" mandates as have already been issued for San Francisco. We'd hate to be "locked out" of Massachusetts! We'll be driving for 8 to 9 hours a day from tomorrow until Saturday when hopefully we will be safely shuttered up in our own home.

