Empty Streets

Hooray! We are home in Boston once more! We both woke up very early this morning (just after 4:00!), so we decided to get up, pack up, and hit the road one last time. No prizes for guessing afternoon naps in our future.



It is eerily quiet in the city -- no traffic, empty streets, closed shops and businesses, and very few people in evidence. So strange, but I am glad that people seem to be taking this whole thing seriously, unlike the nut jobs in Miami (mostly Spring break college kids who are defying the social distancing mandates) and the crowds I just read about on Bondi Beach in Australia. These images show both ends of Washington Street that we can see from our windows.

