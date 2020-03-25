Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1912
Sheltering In Place
I am pleased to report that Mabel is doing her bit by taking the government guidelines very seriously, and she is strictly adhering to the "shelter in place" mandate issued by the mayor of Boston.
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dana Wiehl
ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
1912
photos
18
followers
6
following
523% complete
View this month »
1905
1906
1907
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boston
,
mabel
,
covid-19
Monica
Mabel is wise... not to mention very cute!
March 25th, 2020
Dana Wiehl
ace
@monicac
Thank you, Monica!
March 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close