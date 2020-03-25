Previous
Next
Sheltering In Place by ddw
Photo 1912

Sheltering In Place

I am pleased to report that Mabel is doing her bit by taking the government guidelines very seriously, and she is strictly adhering to the "shelter in place" mandate issued by the mayor of Boston.
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Dana Wiehl

ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
523% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Monica
Mabel is wise... not to mention very cute!
March 25th, 2020  
Dana Wiehl ace
@monicac Thank you, Monica!
March 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise