The New Normal

Today we received our first supermarket delivery since the Corona virus came to town -- an order we placed online just over a week ago. I was pleased to see that everything we asked for arrived, and no substitutions were necessary. Now, what to do with it all? How many people have handled these items -- or worse, sneezed or coughed on them -- before they arrived here?



The sensible thing to do seemed to be to fill one sink with bleach and hot water so I could wash cans and other waterproof containers. The other sink was filled with hot water and soap to wash or wipe off and then rinse produce. Those items that could be taken out of their original wrapping and "re-homed" were given new plastic storage bags. Then counters, sinks, hands, etc. were swabbed down with yet more bleach, and the towels used to dry stuff off were promptly banished to the washing machine. Phew! I'm ready for a nap now!

