Hopperesque by ddw
Photo 1915

Hopperesque

Saturday afternoon in downtown Boston in the days of the Corona virus epidemic.

An homage to the work of Edward Hopper, who would certainly have found ample inspiration for his art if he were here right now.
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Dana Wiehl

@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
