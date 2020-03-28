Sign up
Photo 1915
Hopperesque
Saturday afternoon in downtown Boston in the days of the Corona virus epidemic.
An homage to the work of Edward Hopper, who would certainly have found ample inspiration for his art if he were here right now.
28th March 2020
28th Mar 20
Dana Wiehl
ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
Tags
boston
,
covid-19
,
homage to edward hopper
