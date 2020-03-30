A Heart For The Heroes

Here's to all the heroes bravely doing battle at the front lines of the modern day scourge we all suddenly find ourselves facing. To the doctors and nurses, the first responders, the police and firemen, the care providers to the elderly and house-bound, the workers in the supermarkets, the delivery drivers, the truckers who keep the supplies coming, the pharmacy workers, and so many others who are giving so selflessly of their time and abilities at the risk to their own health and safety I say THANK YOU for all that you do.

