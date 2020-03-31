Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1918
My War Room
War Room
noun
1. A room at a military headquarters in which strategy is planned and current battle situations are monitored.
2. Any room of similar function, as in a civilian or business organization.
So here is the spot in my kitchen where I often sit these days to gaze at the forbidden world outside my window (note the monocular!), read books, or work on crossword puzzles. The "new normal".
31st March 2020
31st Mar 20
Dana Wiehl
ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
1918
photos
18
followers
6
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
boston
,
the new normal
,
covid-19
