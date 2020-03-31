Previous
My War Room by ddw
Photo 1918

My War Room

War Room

noun

1. A room at a military headquarters in which strategy is planned and current battle situations are monitored.


2. Any room of similar function, as in a civilian or business organization.


So here is the spot in my kitchen where I often sit these days to gaze at the forbidden world outside my window (note the monocular!), read books, or work on crossword puzzles. The "new normal".
31st March 2020

Dana Wiehl

