Wonderful News!!! by ddw
Photo 1919

Wonderful News!!!

We are excited to announce that, thanks to our forethought and careful nurturing, the toilet paper seeds we planted two weeks ago are starting to sprout!

With special thanks to the classic 1957 BBC clip of the Ticino Spaghetti Harvest for the APRIL FOOLS! inspiration!
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Dana Wiehl

A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
