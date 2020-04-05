Previous
My Window On The World by ddw
Photo 1923

My Window On The World

Horizons have been severely limited over the last couple of weeks, but I am very glad that at least I still have a vantage point from which to try to maintain a connection with the rest of the world.
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Dana Wiehl

@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
