Spot The Difference by ddw
Photo 1925

Spot The Difference

Inspired mostly by boredom, I've put together a "Spot The Difference" puzzle for all you Covid-19 self-distancers to mull over. I thought the contents of our medicine drawer seemed somewhat germane to the whole virus theme ... Anyway, there are 10 differences between these two frames. Scroll down for answers ... (no cheating!)




















1. Blue Lizard box is open
2. Tylenol Bottle is upright
3. Neosporin tube turned around
4. Band-Aid box is lying down
5. Thermometer is on Cooling Cloth box
6. Tylenol bottle cap is removed
7. Eyeglass cleaner bottle is moved
8. Gold Bond cream is moved
9. Vicks Vapo Rub tub is moved
10. Motrin Box is moved
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Dana Wiehl

@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
Photo Details

