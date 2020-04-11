Lockdown Day #22

It's been three weeks since we returned from our trip to Florida, and we are now entering our fourth week of lockdown. It's amazing to think that when we headed south on March 11th, there was concern over the spread of Covid-19, but certainly no talk of curfews, lockdowns, social-distancing, closed businesses, working from home, etc. How quickly things have changed. I am somewhat ashamed to admit that this has become a daily source of passing the time -- watching TV. We've been giving Netflix a lot of business (yes, I'm ashamed to admit we watched Tiger King), as well as the Amazon Prime channels (mostly their documentaries), lots of cooking shows, and our nightly Jeopardy! fix.

