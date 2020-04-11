Previous
Lockdown Day #22 by ddw
Photo 1929

Lockdown Day #22

It's been three weeks since we returned from our trip to Florida, and we are now entering our fourth week of lockdown. It's amazing to think that when we headed south on March 11th, there was concern over the spread of Covid-19, but certainly no talk of curfews, lockdowns, social-distancing, closed businesses, working from home, etc. How quickly things have changed. I am somewhat ashamed to admit that this has become a daily source of passing the time -- watching TV. We've been giving Netflix a lot of business (yes, I'm ashamed to admit we watched Tiger King), as well as the Amazon Prime channels (mostly their documentaries), lots of cooking shows, and our nightly Jeopardy! fix.
Dana Wiehl

@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
GaryW
Wow! We have not been "locked down" for quite that long. I am working from home which keeps me busy during the day. It does give me time to walk (will live in the country in Alabama where there is plenty of space to walk and still be away from others). My wife has an Etsy shop so she is busy filling orders from there. Our TV time is usually at night, cooking shows, DIY and interestingly "Vet shows" on Animal Planet network. :- )
April 11th, 2020  
