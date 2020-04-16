Sign up
Photo 1934
Pilates Coach
This morning Mabel put Mr. W through his paces with a rigourous Pilates workout. Here you can see her working diligently and hard to perfect his stretching technique and keep him motivated. Whatever would we do without her!
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
Dana Wiehl
ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
1934
photos
19
followers
6
following
Tags
boston
,
exercise
,
mabel
,
pilates
,
covid-19
