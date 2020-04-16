Previous
Next
Pilates Coach by ddw
Photo 1934

Pilates Coach

This morning Mabel put Mr. W through his paces with a rigourous Pilates workout. Here you can see her working diligently and hard to perfect his stretching technique and keep him motivated. Whatever would we do without her!
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Dana Wiehl

ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
529% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise