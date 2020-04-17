A Surprise Visit From Some Ancestors



Yesterday I received a brown paper package from my cousin Kathe in Idaho containing old family photographs and letters. What a treasure trove! Included in the contents were these pictures of my paternal great grandparents, John Stephen Murphy and Clotilde Eugenie Serre Murphy. They were both born in 1895, and died in the early 1960's, so sadly I have no memory of them, but there are several family stories handed down to me by my father, who particularly remembered Clotilde (known to him as "Nana") as being a rather formidable, stern grandmother!

