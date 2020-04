Our Little Globetrotter

Well, Mabel decided yesterday that she was fed up with this whole "lockdown" thing. She packed her tiny duffel bag and flounced out the door muttering something about not wanting to live in a house full of bank robbers. This morning, we received this postcard from Agra, India. It looks like Mabel managed a visit to the Taj Mahal yesterday afternoon. I wonder where she's headed next?