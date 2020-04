Postcards From Mabel #2

Jaipur, India



I met this man outside the Hawa Mahal today. He was playing a flute for his cobra friend who lives in a basket. It didn't sound at all like Mr. W's banjo, but the snake seemed to enjoy dancing to the tune. Off to Mumbai tomorrow.



Love,

Mabel



(Hawa Mahal, Jaipur India. Photo originally taken December 2012)