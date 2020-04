Postcards From Mabel #5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia



I visited a Chinese temple here in the capital city of Malaysia. I had to sneak past some rather ferocious dragons guarding the front doors, but once I got inside it was dark, and the air was thick with the sweet smell of incense burning from these coils suspended from the ceiling. Very different from Boston!



Love, Mabel



(Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Photo originally taken December, 2012)