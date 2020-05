Postcards From Mabel #12

Papua New Guinea



Another long trek across the world. This time I'm in Papua New Guinea (PNG). I'm not entirely sure the natives are friendly here ... they look a bit hungry to me. Perhaps I misunderstood them when I thought they had invited me to lunch. I'm thinking now they meant I was invited for (their) lunch!



Love,

Mabel



(Papua, New Guinea. Photo originally taken December 2018)