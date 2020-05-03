Postcards From Mabel #13

Adelaide River near Darwin, Australia



After yesterday's near culinary tragedy in Papua New Guinea, I decided to visit Australia next and see if I could grab a bite of the fresh meat being dangled on a string over the waters of the Adelaide River. Who knew there would be alligators in there? I had to show them I had a mouth full of teeth just as fearsome as theirs, but somehow they didn't seem very impressed. They were also gluttons, and ate all the tidbits.



Love,

Mabel



(Adelaide River, Australia. Photo originally taken December 2018)

