Postcards From Mabel #14

Uluru (Ayers Rock), Australia



Today I'm visiting the red heart of Australia. What an incredible sight to see this huge sandstone monolith rising out of the stark outback! To get a better look, I hopped into the passenger seat of a helicopter with a friendly pilot (who had fortunately just enjoyed lunch, so no worries about being eaten today!) who was happy to fly me over and around this iconic and sacred place, and to tell me all about its historical, cultural, and geological facts.



Love,

Mabel



(Uluru, Australia. Photo originally taken January, 2019)

