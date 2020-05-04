Previous
Next
Postcards From Mabel #14 by ddw
Photo 1952

Postcards From Mabel #14

Uluru (Ayers Rock), Australia

Today I'm visiting the red heart of Australia. What an incredible sight to see this huge sandstone monolith rising out of the stark outback! To get a better look, I hopped into the passenger seat of a helicopter with a friendly pilot (who had fortunately just enjoyed lunch, so no worries about being eaten today!) who was happy to fly me over and around this iconic and sacred place, and to tell me all about its historical, cultural, and geological facts.

Love,
Mabel

(Uluru, Australia. Photo originally taken January, 2019)
4th May 2020 4th May 20

Dana Wiehl

ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
534% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise