Postcards From Mabel #15

Komodo, Indonesia



This Indonesian island is home to the fearsome Komodo Dragon. This big guy was in a particularly sour mood (and he smelled bad, too.). He had just had a stand off with another male, and after a great deal of loud, scary hissing, he chased the challenger off. Shortly after this photo was taken, I skittered back to the boat jetty as fast as my short legs could carry me.



Love,

Mabel



(Komodo, Indonesia. Photo originally taken January 2019)