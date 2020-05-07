Postcards From Mabel #17

Huanchaco Beach, Peru



Following everyone's advice to seek tamer, less hair-raising adventures, I decided to head for South America to see what excitement I could find there (involving fewer encounters with deadly wildlife). Here I am with one of my Peruvian fisherman friends, paddling back to shore after setting the nets. His boat is made from reeds the same way fishermen have made them here for the past 2500 years! Now that I'm ashore again, I'm going off in search of some ceviche, which was first developed here, and perhaps a Pisco Sour to wash it down!



Love,

Mabel



(Huanchaco, Peru. Photo originally taken January, 2016.)

