Postcards From Mabel #18

Parintins, Brazil



Exploring the Amazon River, I visited the town of Parintins where they have an amazing festival called Boi-Bumba. Lots of LOUD drumming and music, and incredible feathered costumes. A riot of sound and colour! You will probably have to look for a bit before you can peel your eyes away from the bodacious lady on stage to find me in the crowd!



Love,

Mabel



(Parintins, Brazil. Photo originally taken February 2016.)