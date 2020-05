Postcards From Mabel #24

Giverny, France



Bonjour!



Aimez-vous mon beau chapeau? Au jour d'hui I am visiting the beautiful gardens of the famous Impressionist Claude Monet at his house in the village of Giverny. This is where he painted many of his most famous masterpieces, including all those beautiful water lilies. I don't believe there are any crocodiles or piranhas to worry about here.



Love,

Mabel



(Giverny, France. Photo originally taken September, 2011).