Postcards From Mabel #26



Postcards From Mabel #26



Tuscany, Italy



This glorious field of sunflowers was decorating the crest of a hill in the Tuscan countryside near Siena. The distant views of vineyards and olive groves made the perfect backdrop, don't you think? Just like the flowers, I enjoyed my time there basking in the warm sunshine. Rest assured, other than the odd bumblebee, there was no native wildlife roaming about that needed to be avoided!



Love,

Mabel



(Tuscany, Italy. Photo originally taken September, 2013)