Postcards From Mabel #27 by ddw
Postcards From Mabel #27

Greve in Chianti, Italy

Here I am with my new Italian boyfriend. Isn't he handsome? Such beady little eyes ... such impressive teeth ... such a long, wrinkly nose ... what a hunk! He is a cinghiale (a wild boar), which is kind of cosmic, as "wild boar" is the official description of my own furry coat in the wirehaired dachshund world. He works here in town as the official greeter at the butcher shop, where he stands outside the door (rather stiffly, I must admit).

Con amore,
Mabel

(Tuscany, Italy. Photo originally taken September, 2013.)
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Dana Wiehl

@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
