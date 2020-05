Postcards From Mabel #29

St. Petersburg, Russia



Well, that romance didn't last long. I suddenly realized my Italian boyfriend was too BOARing, so I jetted off in search of new adventures in Russia. Whilst visiting the Faberge Museum in St. Petersburg, I was delighted to see they had one of the Tsar's famous enameled eggs exhibited with not one, not two, but three portraits of yours truly prominently on display. An exquisite masterpiece, if I say so myself.



Love,

Mabel



(St. Petersburg, Russia. Photo originally taken September, 2017.)