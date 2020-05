Postcards From Mabel #31

Bergen, Norway



Here I am in the beautiful old city of Bergen. I found myself quite taken with this modern-day Viking wrestling with his jib as he balanced on the bowsprit of his sailing vessel. That crow and I had quite the conversation about his technique, I can tell you! Off to learn more about the Hanseatic League which was very influential in this area hundreds of years ago.



Love,

Mabel



(Bergen, Norway. Photo originally taken September, 2017)