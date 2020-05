Postcards From Mabel #34

Wiltshire, England



It's a rather misty-moisty morning here in the gorgeous grounds of Stourhead. Nevertheless, I have been relishing the view across the lake to the Pantheon on the far shore. What a lovely setting to enjoy a spot of tea! No tigers or lions evident.



Love,

Mabel



(Stourhead, England. Photo originally taken August, 2015)