Postcards From Mabel #35

Somerset, England



Here I am having a quick rest after the long walk up the drive of impressively huge Montacute House -- an Elizabethan "prodigy house" built by one of the lawyers prosecuting Guy Fawkes and his fellow gunpowder plotters. Beautiful though it is, I'm just glad I'm not the one responsible for the dusting, or the cleaning of all those windows! Now it's time to go in search of a refreshing glass of Somerset cider, I think!



Love,

Mabel