Postcards From Mabel #36

Oxfordshire, England



Today I am visiting fascinating Chastleton House, a Jacobean pile set in the beautiful Cotswolds. This house was built between 1607 and 1612, and according to the National Trust website, it was "owned by the same increasingly impoverished family until 1991. The house has remained essentially unchanged for nearly 400 years as the interiors and contents gradually succumbed to the ravages of time." The house has links to the Gunpowder Plot (see yesterday's postcard for another link to that), the Jacobite rebellion, and Bonnie Prince Charlie. It is also the birthplace of the game of Croquet. Here I am in the 72 foot Long Gallery with its amazing barrel vaulted plaster ceiling -- the perfect place for a good romp when it's too rainy to go outdoors!



Love,

Mabel