Postcards From Mabel #39

London, England



I am sitting in Terminal 5 at Heathrow Airport, all packed up and waiting for my flight back to Boston. It's been a fun trip around the world, but I'm happy to be returning home. I hope DDW didn't eat all my kibble and treats while I was away!



Love,

Mabel



(Heathrow Airport, London. Photo originally taken September, 2015)