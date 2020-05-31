Window Plaid

I like how the reflection of our building's windows makes a pattern on Washington Street. As you can see, Boston remains locked down, with very little pedestrian or vehicular traffic. There is some concern here with this dreadful rash of rioting that has overtaken the country after the disgraceful police brutality related to the death of George Floyd. On the right hand side of the street in this image is Macy's department store (you can't see it well from this angle, though). The windows were covered over with plywood yesterday for fear there would be violence stemming from a protest scheduled for this afternoon. I am not planning on going anywhere today.

