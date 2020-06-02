Chaos, Revisited

Forgive me for repeating myself, but I have only just finished editing the many photographs I took of the mayhem that took place here two nights ago, and I was struck by how well this particular image seemed to encapsulate the emotions and tension so evident on the street.



I am happy to report that last night was peaceful. There was a very heavy and obvious police presence on display with everything from Boston cops to State Troopers to military police stationed at pretty much every street corner we could see from our windows.

