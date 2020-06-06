Moving Men

The boys arrived today with a couple of friends and two U-Haul trailers to start collecting the furniture and stuff they want from our house. It is a scorcher of a day (naturally), and we are all exhaused, hot, sweaty, and thirsty ... and it's only 1:30 in the afternoon!





The house is looking sadly bereft of old, familiar things, but I'm glad they are moving on to pastures new in Connecticut and Vermont. House pretty much combed through ... now "just" three barns to go. That swimming pool is looking more and more alluring ...





