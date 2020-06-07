Previous
Next
Grim Ancestors by ddw
Photo 1986

Grim Ancestors

The clean out continues. Today we had a local auction house come to assess (read "sneer") at some of our paltry possessions to see if they were worthy of inclusion in their upcoming sale. It was an odd process. Things I thought were worthless they were all over ... things I thought were noteworthy they sniffed at. I guess they're the experts ... at least I hope they are!

So, here are the grim portraits of my Irish ancestors, Patrick and Honora Murphy from Waterford Ireland, newly arrived in New York City, circa 1880. Patrick was a merchant of some sort. Honora looks a bit dyspeptic to me. The auction gurus weren't interested. Sorry, Patrick and Honora.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Dana Wiehl

ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
544% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise