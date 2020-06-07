Grim Ancestors

The clean out continues. Today we had a local auction house come to assess (read "sneer") at some of our paltry possessions to see if they were worthy of inclusion in their upcoming sale. It was an odd process. Things I thought were worthless they were all over ... things I thought were noteworthy they sniffed at. I guess they're the experts ... at least I hope they are!



So, here are the grim portraits of my Irish ancestors, Patrick and Honora Murphy from Waterford Ireland, newly arrived in New York City, circa 1880. Patrick was a merchant of some sort. Honora looks a bit dyspeptic to me. The auction gurus weren't interested. Sorry, Patrick and Honora.

