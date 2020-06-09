Previous
Ugh by ddw
Photo 1988

Ugh


Ugh

As I mentioned in yesterday's entry, while we were off in Connecticut over the weekend, dealing with disposing of the contents of our soon-to-be-sold house and barns, a rather drastic water leak event occurred in our guest apartment here in Boston. Never a damn dull moment. The damage is quite extensive -- covering several walls of the bedroom as well as the ceiling, and possibly the wood flooring (the building manager told us today that if the water got into the floors, the boards would start popping today or tomorrow ...). It's going to be quite the repair project to fix this mess. Also, the wall behind the bed got so saturated that the painting above the bed fell off and got damaged. The (brand new) bed got wet .. so very, very dispiriting and depressing. Also, with this ongoing pandemic it looks like it will be a very long time before we can get repair people/painters in to fix the problem. What next, I wonder???
9th June 2020

