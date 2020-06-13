Previous
End Of An Era by ddw
This morning we locked the doors of Wayside Farm for the very last time, and drove sadly away. I must admit a few tears were shed.

13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Dana Wiehl

@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
