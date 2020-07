At Long Last!

After waiting ALL day for this wretched closing to happen, we finally got the call from the attorneys at the stroke of 5:00 p.m. to let us know the deal is done. Goodbye beautiful Bridgewater farm -- we loved being your stewards for the past 21 years, but we won't miss all the upkeep and worry! I hope the new owners will continue to care for it and cherish it as much as we did.