Spies

Aha. All has been revealed since my recent entry keeping you all up to date on the neighbourhood goings-on. All that furniture unpacking and (bad) arranging was staging for real estate photographs! As of this morning, that condominium is on the market. If the realtors had used a more powerful camera (other than their cell phone!), you might have been able to zoom in to the window highlighted by that big red arrow and actually see two nosy spies peering through their binoculars at the scene below them!

