Previous
Next
Spies by ddw
Photo 2018

Spies

Aha. All has been revealed since my recent entry keeping you all up to date on the neighbourhood goings-on. All that furniture unpacking and (bad) arranging was staging for real estate photographs! As of this morning, that condominium is on the market. If the realtors had used a more powerful camera (other than their cell phone!), you might have been able to zoom in to the window highlighted by that big red arrow and actually see two nosy spies peering through their binoculars at the scene below them!
9th July 2020 9th Jul 20

Dana Wiehl

ace
@ddw
A lover of cooking, antiques, reading, photography, animals, architecture, travel, gardening, and art. Married, mother of three sons, grandmother to three beautiful boys, and two gorgeous...
552% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise